Microsoft Adds Mandatory System-Wide Artificial Intelligence Engine “Windows Copilot” to Windows 11, Promising “Helpfulness.” Exactly How Will Your Data be Analyzed?

On Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023, Microsoft announced it is adding strong built-in artificial intelligence or AI integration throughout its Windows 11 operating system. Microsoft says AI will make Windows 11 easier and faster to use. But some experts worry that AI in Windows 11 could invade people’s privacy. It is unclear to what extent “Windows Copilot” will be woven to in all aspects of Windows 11.

At first glance, it appears Microsoft’s new built-in AI will have access to analyze everything on your computer with its artificial intelligence engine, whether you like it or not.

Microsoft announced that a new feature called Windows Copilot will be built into Windows 11. Windows Copilot uses AI to communicate with Microsoft’s cloud computers. Microsoft says Windows Copilot will help Windows 11 users get more done and make it easier for programmers to build Windows apps.

WINDOWS COPILOT AI – IS IT TOO INTEGRATED TO THE OPERATING SYSTEM?

While Windows Copilot may boost productivity in some ways, it will give Microsoft new ways to gather people’s personal information from their computers. AI in Windows 11 could access what users type, save and delete. This data could be hacked, misused or collected by Microsoft.

As AI learns from how people use Windows 11, huge amounts of private details may be gathered. Cybercriminals or Microsoft themselves could misuse this data or use the data in ways that you don’t like … considering the closed-source nature of Windows, the reality is, users will never know how their data is being gathered and used by Windows.

THE KEY IS IF USERS CAN TURN OFF THE A.I. WHEN THEY WANT

The key issue is whether users control their data and can choose when to use AI, or if it will always have access to everything on your computer.

Sure, AI can benefit users, such as by saving time with repetitive tasks. But Microsoft must clearly explain how AI works in Windows 11 and provide ways to limit or disable it. As of this writing, it appears elements of “Windows Copilot” remain persistent in the background of the Operating System even when supposedly “deactivated.”

It’s just not clear yet how, if all, the AI can be disabled, if it is tightly wound in Windows from here on. Windows 11 may lack options to turn off AI features all together. This could leave users unsure how their information is handled.

Thoughtful end users want transparency and choice regarding their personal details. Maybe Microsoft has reached the conclusion that “the masses” don’t care how their data is gathered, and thus the ambiguity about how to turn on and off the new AI integrations in Windows.

WINDOWS HAS ALREADY FACED YEARS OF CRITICISM FOR EXCESSIVE SURVEILLANCE.

Microsoft has been criticized for years by privacy advocates for excessive surveillance of users through Windows. Time will tell if AI in Windows 11 and future versions of Windows makes this worse.

Given Microsoft’s track record and the growing worries about AI and privacy, tech-savvy users may want to consider alternatives like Linux. Linux is an open-source operating system that offers users more transparency and control over their data and computing experience.

WANT TO COMPLETELY FIX YOUR ERODING DIGITAL PRIVACY? SWITCH YOUR COMPUTERS FROM WINDOWS TO LINUX!

For those worried about an AI-powered operating system collecting and potentially misusing personal information, Linux provides a compelling option versus Windows 11.

Linux provides a complete Windows replacement free from the kind of artificial intelligence integration discussed in this article. As an open-source project, Linux’s source code is publicly viewable, allowing independent experts to verify that it does not engage in data collection or surveillance.

With Linux, users have full transparency into how their system works and complete control over what data is gathered and shared.

In Linux, there are no integrated AI assistants or other “black box” technologies secretly tracking user activity. Artificial intelligence is available as a separate app, completely controllable by the user, if someone wants to use it, but it is not “built-in” to the Operating System in the way Windows will now integrate Copilot.

If privacy and oversight are priorities, the free and open Linux operating system may be a better choice than Windows for individuals concerned about integrated cloud and AI threats to personal privacy.

